Bowie Intermediate hosts their annual S.T.E.A.M. night

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Bowie Intermediate School held its annual S.T.E.A.M. night, where students showcased the projects that they have been working on all school year.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics were on full display for parents who came out to see the student’s work.

“I think it’s about showcasing student learning. What they’ve learned so far this year and being able to put that to practical use with their projects. Not only that but they’re practicing to presenting those to different adults, different students is a huge deal for them to have,” Bowie Intermediate Principal, Jason Childress said.

Students were notified that they had to come up with a project for S.T.E.A.M. night and could pick to do something of their choosing.

Seeking the help of their parents was not an option.

“Well, I chose to do a baby mobile because my friend who helped me has a lot of baby dolls,” 4th grader, Karlee Hughes said.

Midwestern State University, River Bend Nature Center and many other groups were also part of the S.T.E.A.M. night.

Each group added their own cool, educational piece so students and parents could learn something.

“Well it’s very rewarding,” the Executive Director for the Thompson Foundation, Lisa Bellow said.

“A lot of the parents I’ve seen, they come up with their kids and maybe they know something they share with their child that they wouldn’t otherwise share in their living room at their home. So, it’s nice to see the parents interacting with their children and children interacting as well with the setups here tonight,” Bellow said.

Bowie Intermediate puts on this event every school year to help students learn public speaking skills and also show their projects.

