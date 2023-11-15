Comanche Cares’ holiday toy drive returns for third year

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Comanche Cares, hosted by Comanche Nation Entertainment, is holding its third annual toy drive.

The toy drive benefits families and children in need in Southern Oklahoma, and will accept donations every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. between Nov. 7 and Dec. 14.

Guests can join Comanche Cares in giving back to those who need it most this holiday season by donating new and unwrapped toys at designated drop-off locations within participating casinos.

According to Comanche Nation Entertainment, Player’s Club members who donate a toy valued between $5 and $25 can present their receipt to receive double their donation in Comanche Credit, up to $50.

Donations can be dropped off at the following Comanche Nation Entertainment properties:

Comanche Red River Casino in Devol at 196747 Highway 36

Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton at 402 SE Interstate Drive

Comanche Nation Spur Casino in Elgin at 9047 US Hwy 62

Comanche War Pony Casino in Devol at 250652 E 2000 Rd

Comanche Nation Star Casino in Walters at 263171 Highway 53

The Comanche Cares Toy Drive donates an average of $20,000 to $40,000 annually in gifts and toys to communities throughout southwest Oklahoma every holiday season.

For more information about Comanche Nation Entertainment visit www.comanchenationentertainment.com.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.