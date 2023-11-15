First National Bank shares information about their ‘Drive-Thru Food Drive’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jackie Riley with First National Bank in Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about their Drive-Thru Food Drive.

The food drive will be this upcoming Friday, November 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at both locations, Fairway at Kell and Midwestern Parkway at Taft.

All donations will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

