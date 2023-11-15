Email City Guide
Hispanic businesses prepare for holidays

Barbaritas Restaurant
Barbaritas Restaurant(KAUZ)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are now almost one week away from Thanksgiving, and as people prepare to see their families, businesses are starting to prepare for a big influx of customers.

It largely includes buying lots of food for the family, but places like Barbaritas Restaurant are expecting to see some business as well as people heading back home for the holidays.

It’s almost time to gather around the dinner table with your loved ones and one thing that Luis Vargas, owner of Tortilleria Lupitas would like is to make sure everyone can afford to do so.

Vargas said they are trying to keep prices low so that people don’t worry too much if money is tight.

At this time of the year, businesses like Tortilleria Lupitas might see at least double the business. Tamales, pozole, and menudo are all popular food items bought in Hispanic households.

Beginning tomorrow that and more will be part of a special sale. While Vargas enjoys the increase in customers at this time of the year he said he is mostly grateful for the strong sense of community.

Barbaritas Restaurant opened its doors earlier this year and owner Adriana Saldana is preparing by trying to bring more people in with specials, events, and entertainment.

“We have two nights of karaoke on Thursday and Fridays and we started giving special packages for companies and schools, and groups of people that come in that want to get together so we offer special Sunday buffet and specials on the menu, Saldana said.

More information on either of these businesses can be found below:

