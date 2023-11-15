Holiday events in the Texoma area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the holiday season upon us, News Channel 6 is compiling a list of events in the area to help spread the holiday cheer.

Marlow Annual Community Christmas Parade

This event is hosted by the Marlow Chamber of Commerce the community on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The Marlow Christmas Parade consists of antique vehicles, floats, tractors, and more; this parade is looked forward to throughout the holiday season. Parade viewers can enjoy their traditional viewpoints along Main Street. The line-up is on Seminole Avenue, found just one block south of Marlow’s Main Street between 8:00 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Holiday Open House 2023

This event will be on Saturday, December 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

The Holiday Open House will have music, crafts, sing-alongs, snacks, and photo opportunities for the whole family.

Mommy and Me: DIY Ornaments

This event is hosted by Crashworks STEAM Studio and Makerspace on Saturday, December 9.

Admission for non-members is $7 per participating child. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m.

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

The annual MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights at Midwestern State University is located on the Hardin Lawn.

The festivities will begin on November 20 and will be lit until December 26.

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display!

At the River Bend Nature Center, more than 60,000 lights on more than 200 lighted displays will glitter and sparkle, bringing the sights and sounds of the season to adults and children. Their Nature Gift shop will be open for holiday shopping and other goodies!

ElectriCritters will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30-8:30 PM starting November 24 to December 23.

Admission to ElectriCritters will be made free to the public again this year.

ElectriCritters is a fundraiser for River Bend Nature Center and directly supports River Bend’s hands-on natural science education and outreach programs for children and adults! River Bend is stroller and wheelchair accessible. River Bend is located at 2200 3rd St. near the main entrance to Lucy Park.

We will be adding events to this list as we are made aware of them, send events to us at News@KAUZ.com.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.