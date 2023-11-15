Email City Guide
Hospice of Wichita Falls holds luncheon for Tree of Lights campaign

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls held its Tree of Lights Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tree of Light campaign supports hospice in caring for anyone who is facing a life-threatening illness.

The event also gave the hospice center a chance to show off its new inpatient care center.

“So excited to have our 38th Annual Tree of Lights campaign. We get to let the media know what our goal is and we’re just so excited for all the support that we get, each and every year,” Executive Director at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Alisa Echoles said.

On Monday, November 13, Hospice officials held a special decommissioning service for their previous inpatient care center.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we will be bringing you coverage of the amazing Tree of Lights campaign.

