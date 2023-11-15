Howmet Aerospace presents check to Scotland Park Elementary students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Howmet Aerospace presented a $20,000 check to students from Scotland Park Elementary at the River Bend Nature Center on Tuesday morning.

The money is going toward STEM education programs and special learning opportunities for the students.

“So I think it’s good for them because they get to come and learn from others and not just myself, it’s a really good educational opportunity. They get to see and hear and they get to see a lot more things, they have a lot more hands-on things here than what I have, then they get to see some of the animals and actually get to see some of the life-cycle models,” Morgan Giles, a science teacher at Scotland Park Elementary said.

