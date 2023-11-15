Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Howmet Aerospace presents check to Scotland Park Elementary students

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Howmet Aerospace presented a $20,000 check to students from Scotland Park Elementary at the River Bend Nature Center on Tuesday morning.

The money is going toward STEM education programs and special learning opportunities for the students.

“So I think it’s good for them because they get to come and learn from others and not just myself, it’s a really good educational opportunity. They get to see and hear and they get to see a lot more things, they have a lot more hands-on things here than what I have, then they get to see some of the animals and actually get to see some of the life-cycle models,” Morgan Giles, a science teacher at Scotland Park Elementary said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal
Wichita Falls Ballet discusses upcoming performances
Wichita Falls Ballet discuss upcoming performances
Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony
Christ Academy hosts military appreciation ceremony
“I know that I’m going to get a really good cleaning today. It may take longer for them, but in...
MSU Texas providing free dental cleanings for veterans