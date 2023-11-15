Email City Guide
Man indicted in connection with Saint Jo woman’s death

By Samantha Forester
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Montague County man has been charged with murder in connection to the August 2022 death of Tia Hutson.

According to 97th District Attorney Casey Hall, on Monday the grand jury indicted Greg Bell, 56, for Hutson’s murder back on August 5, 2022. Court documents state Bell was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Bell has been booked into the Montague County Jail and has a $750,000 bond.

News Channel 6 has reached out to 97th District Court officials for more information.

