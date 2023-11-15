Olney High School students place in UIL Regional Congress meet
OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, three students from Olney High School competed and placed at the UIL Regional Congress meet.
- Morgan Simmons, Sophomore - 1st Place
- Allie Barrington, Senior - 2nd Place
- Ava Steward, Freshman - 3rd Place
These three students will now advance to the State UIL Congress Meet on the UT Austin campus on January 10, 2024.
If any of these students advance to day two of the competition, they will debate at the State Capitol building on January 11, 2024.
Congrats to these students on a job well done, from us here at News Channel 6.
