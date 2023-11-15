Upcoming 9th Annual MSU Burns Fun Run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 9th Annual MSU Burns fun run is coming this weekend. The MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights Fun Run signals that the lights on the displays are about to come.

“Nine years ago, as we were thinking through other ways to involve the community. and create the spirit and do something fun,” MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights coordinator Dirk Welch said.

Runners come out Saturday morning to run or walk around MSU Texas’s campus. The racers are always eager to put on their running shoes, but there is a beauty to the event itself.

“Some of the racers are hot to trot, to win some prizes at the very end. So, it’s just a wonderful opportunity and what’s beautiful about the 5k and 1-mile fun run is, that all race proceeds go to support the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights,” added Welch

Pamela Moss has been coming to the fun run every year and said she enjoys the tradition that this event brings to the community.

“The Burns Fantasy of Lights has been a part of any of us that has grown up, it’s been part of our growing up. Even as a small child, it’s been part of mine, on to now. I think that the fun run is wonderful for us to support, to keep this treasure in our community, to support it. so that it will continue to go on.” said Moss.

Runners are energetic about the run this weekend and how this event rings in the holidays.

“I love this race and I love the timing of it. Because it really is that prelude to our opening night on Monday. And there is so much energy and enthusiasm and it really just, gets the community galvanized. And it’s this look ahead to the season.” said Welch.

Online registration for the run is still open. If you would like to register click here.

The run takes place this Saturday, November 18th, with registration starting at 9:30 and the run at 10.

Monday the 20th the MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights will turn on at 6 p.m.

