Warmer temperatures today 11/15 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and will warm up a little more today seeing a high of 72 degrees. We will see light winds out of the south blowing at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and will see an overnight low of 44 degrees. Thursday, we will see highs in the mid 70s. We will see a high of 76 degrees with an overnight low of 50 degrees.

Friday, we will have a weak cold front making its way through dropping temperatures to the low 60s. We will see a high of 63 degrees with an overnight low of 40 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the north at 15-20 mph. We will also see partly cloudy skies and remain dry throughout the day.

Saturday, we will see a high of 67 with winds blowing from the south east with an overnight low of 46 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday, we will see a warm high of 71 degrees as a warm front will make its way through Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will have a chance for showers and pop up thunderstorms that evening into Monday morning.

Monday, we will see a high of 65 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will see winds blowing out of the north east at 15-20 mph. We will have a chance for showers throughout the early parts of Monday, before clearing out that afternoon.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 33 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 20-25 mph.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.