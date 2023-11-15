Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Alliance for Arts and Culture honors Charlye Farris

.
.(KAUZ)
By Brayel Brown and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has received a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to support its Legends Project honoring Charlye Farris, the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas.

The grant from the Texas Bar Foundation will be used to create educational materials about Farris’ life. The materials will be distributed to area schools as part of The Legends Project.

“The Texas Bar Foundation is going to be helping us to create educational pieces and lesson plans. To distribute to area schools so more people can know about what Farris’s has done and how they can be part of a system, and be good and change for themselves and their communities,” Executive Director, Ann Arnold Ogden said.

The project will culminate with the installation of a permanent bronze sculpture of Farris at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Ogden said the Alliance has about 80% of the money needed to get the sculpture project off the ground. They are still in need of donations to have enough to create the honorary sculpture, you can support them here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Barbaritas Restaurant
Hispanic businesses prepare for holidays
Man indicted in connection with Saint Jo woman’s death
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
Ava Stewart, Allie Barrington, Morgan Simmons
Olney High School students place in UIL Regional Congress meet