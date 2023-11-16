BBB announce statistics on gift card scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gift card scams are on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of people’s generosity this time of the year.

This month the Better Business Bureau released an update to their 2021 gift card scams study and the data showed these types of scams have risen three times the previous amount.

Speaking with experts today, this year alone has reached a new peak but the BBB has a few key tips with the holiday season approaching.

“If you receive a call, and they are asking for gift card information, or if you receive an email from your boss or from a superior or from your pastor asking about a gift card, that should be a red flag for you to stop to verify and validate,” Cosme Ojeda, the Director at Better Business Bureau, said.

Other tips include being proactive on social media when it comes to keeping your page private.

