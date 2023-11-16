Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB announce statistics on gift card scams

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gift card scams are on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of people’s generosity this time of the year.

This month the Better Business Bureau released an update to their 2021 gift card scams study and the data showed these types of scams have risen three times the previous amount.

Speaking with experts today, this year alone has reached a new peak but the BBB has a few key tips with the holiday season approaching.

“If you receive a call, and they are asking for gift card information, or if you receive an email from your boss or from a superior or from your pastor asking about a gift card, that should be a red flag for you to stop to verify and validate,” Cosme Ojeda, the Director at Better Business Bureau, said.

Other tips include being proactive on social media when it comes to keeping your page private.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Rep. Pat Fallon changes mind on Texas Senate campaign
Gregg Norman, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Geology from MSU Texas in 1987, has been...
MSU Texas alumnus receive honor from geology association
City of Jacksboro experiences power outage
BBB announce statistics on gift card scams
BBB announce statistics on gift card scams