Better Business Bureau warns against gift card scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After updating a study done in 2021, the Better Business Bureau has discovered that gift card scams are on the rise.

The BBB revealed that gift card scams have risen by three times the previous amount which was taken in 2022.

This year, gift card scams have reached a new peak and experts are warning consumers with the holiday season approaching.

“If you receive a call, and they are asking for gift card information if you receive an email from your boss or from a superior or from your pastor asking about a gift card, that should be a red flag for you to stop to verify and validate,” WF BBB Director of Operations, Cosme Ojeda II said.

Many consumers fail to notice the red flags of scammers and fall victim to their tricks.

With gift card scams at their highest rate yet, some retailers are doing their part to protect consumers.

“One in particular, Walmart. We’ve already seen them start doing proactive measures with their specific gift cards because obviously, it’s a big place to buy gift cards. They are even refunding some of the consumers because they are trying to do their part in stopping this type of fraud,” Ojeda II said.

Scammers usually gather information about the people they scam from public records and use it to gain their trust.

They then tell consumers to put large amounts of money on the cards, and they later will ask for the information.

If you fear you have been scammed, you can always contact the BBB.

