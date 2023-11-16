Eating healthy during the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the holidays quickly approaching that means friends, family, and of course a lot of food, but how do we keep up with healthy habits when comes to the big holiday meal?

The correct answer is to find a good balance.

“You don’t want to have any regrets. You want to have memories that you can make, and you want happy memories and enjoy your holidays,” Nutritionist at Crossfit Wichita Falls, Jennifer Kurnshiniski said.

Kurschinski told us that a tip she tells her clients is not to go into the holidays thinking you can’t have anything. She said that we should to fill our plates with with foods with high protein such as turkey, ham, or chicken.

Large spreads and fully loaded plates are often associated with the holidays, while you may want to head back for seconds, or even thirds, health experts say it’s best to eat like you would on a normal day.

“Think of it as just a small part of a bigger celebration. We tend to not go overbroad, right because sometimes that one meal can turn into, the day or the week. and then your leftovers. and so it is just one meal. and so just trying to keep the balance for the week will help, and then allowing yourself to enjoy those foods for Thanksgiving dinner,” Family Nurse Practitioner Laura Gutierrez said.

Staying physically active is a great way to add balance to those days when you indulge.

You also don’t want to skip meals, like breakfast or lunch, “to make room” ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. Doing so can have a negative impact on your eating, experts recommend eating throughout the day.

