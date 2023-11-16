Email City Guide
End of the Week Cold Front

Expect another mild day for Thursday before a front brings slightly cooler weather on Friday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be another mild, but breezy day. Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70s. Wind will be a bit gusty out of the south around 20mph. A weak front arrives late tomorrow night or early Friday with north winds and slightly cooler weather. Highs on Friday will mainly be in the 60s with north winds. Clouds move back in for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be a slight rain chance late Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will cool down a bit early next week with continued rain chances for Monday.

