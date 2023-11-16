Free community meal for Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bethel Baptist Church is serving a community meal for Thanksgiving.

The free meal will be held at the church, located at 209 Tennessee street in Graham.

Serving time for church dining is from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23rd.

All citizens that receive Meals on Wheels, will have their meal delivered around 11:30 a.m.

To make arrangements for a delivery or pick up call the church.

So many loving hands from the community have graciously helped in preparing this meal for those in need.

Donations are accepted as well during the meal at the church.

This tradition of providing a community meal has been around for them for 35 years, and it is continuing on to this year as well.

Now, they look forward to providing the free Thanksgiving community meal this year.

