Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Free community meal for Thanksgiving

Bethel Baptist Church in Graham
Bethel Baptist Church is serving a free community meal on Thanksgiving from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Graham.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bethel Baptist Church is serving a community meal for Thanksgiving.

The free meal will be held at the church, located at 209 Tennessee street in Graham.

Serving time for church dining is from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23rd.

All citizens that receive Meals on Wheels, will have their meal delivered around 11:30 a.m.

To make arrangements for a delivery or pick up call the church.

So many loving hands from the community have graciously helped in preparing this meal for those in need.

Donations are accepted as well during the meal at the church.

This tradition of providing a community meal has been around for them for 35 years, and it is continuing on to this year as well.

Now, they look forward to providing the free Thanksgiving community meal this year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds quarterly awards ceremony
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds Quarterly Awards Ceremony
.
LiveWell Wichita Co. to host free cooking class
.
Holiday events in the Texoma area
Ava Stewart, Allie Barrington, Morgan Simmons
Olney High School students place in UIL Regional Congress meet