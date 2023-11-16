LiveWell Wichita Co. holds free cooking class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - LiveWell Wichita County hosted a free cooking class on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Public Health District.

The menu featured Monte Cristo sliders.

“Some people think that when they eat healthy, it means that they are eating a bland salad. As we see today you can eat sliders but in moderation, it’s all about understanding what you are eating, and knowing that people are learning that. Seeing for themselves that, oh I can still eat the same things that I have always liked. there are just small changes that I can make to make it healthy, that’s what we want people to understand,”

The cooking classes have become so popular that they will be having another class with the sliders on Thursday, November 30.

According to the county, the LiveWell program exemplifies a goal to create a culture in the community that supports and encourages healthy behaviors.

The cooking classes help the community live healthier and more productive lives through food education and demonstration.

The classes teach the basic principles of nutrition and cooking skills in a fun and interactive environment.

Attendees will learn about everyday and not-so-common food items, try different methods of food preparation, and build confidence in the kitchen.

