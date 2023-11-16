Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

NC6 Grocery Giveaway week 2 winner announced

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the second winner in our News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway has been announced.

The week 2 winner is Clay County native, Virginia Heinen.

Congrats to Heinen for being this week’s winner!

There are only four more winners left to be selected in this giveaway.

You can make your own nomination here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Bethel Baptist Church is serving a free community meal on Thanksgiving from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30...
Free community meal for Thanksgiving
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds quarterly awards ceremony
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds Quarterly Awards Ceremony
.
LiveWell Wichita Co. to host free cooking class
.
Holiday events in the Texoma area