Public hearing to be held in Clay Co. for U.S. 287 extension

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a public hearing this evening on proposed changes to U.S. 287 in Bellevue.

The proposed changes include an extension of the existing concrete barriers to prevent direct access to and from Burford Street and Betz Street from the US 287 main lanes within the limits of the City of Bellevue. In addition to this work, the proposed project would repair and resurface the US 287 northbound main lanes and shoulders from Lone Star Road to the Montague County line.

The virtual and in-person meetings will start on Thursday, November 16 at 5:00 p.m.

The in-person meeting will be at Bellevue Community Center/Fire Hall, located at 509 Franklin Street in Bellevue.

The virtual public hearing is pre-recorded, and the materials can be viewed at any time for convenience.

This option can be found at www.TxDOT.gov, by searching “US 287 Clay County”

