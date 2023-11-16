Rep. Pat Fallon changes mind on Texas Senate campaign

Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, November 13, U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon announced that he would be leaving his seat in Congress to run for election for the Texas Senate.

According to the Texas Tribune, Fallon has decided to instead seek reelection for Congress.

The area that Fallon is seeking reelection for has represented Wichita Falls and parts of Texoma in Congress since 2021.

The seat he planned on taking in the Texas Senate, was a seat he previously held in District 30.

Following his initial announcement, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released a statement endorsing Pat Fallon.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.