Warmest day of the week before a cold front moves through 11/16 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day and will warm up a little more today seeing a high of 74 degrees. We will see winds out of the south blowing at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and will see an overnight low of 52 degrees. Friday, we will see highs in the mid 60s. We will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Saturday, we will have cooler temperatures as that cold front made its way through dropping temperatures to the upper 60s. We will see a high of 67 degrees with an overnight low of 48 degrees. We will see gusty winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph. We will also see mostly sunny skies and remain dry throughout the day.

Sunday, we will see a high of 73 with winds blowing from the south east with an overnight low of 46 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with calm winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday, we will see a warm high of 63 degrees as a warm front will make its way through Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will have a chance for showers and pop up thunderstorms that evening into Monday morning.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will see winds blowing out of the north east at 15-20 mph. We will have a chance for showers throughout the early parts of Monday, before clearing out that afternoon.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 65 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 33 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 20-25 mph.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

