Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds Quarterly Awards Ceremony

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held its Quarterly Awards Ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The event was held in Classrooms A & B at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center located at 2815 Central Frwy. East.

“These people are great employees, we have here at the Sheriff’s Office. They are dedicated a lot of people don’t understand how this place really works cause it’s a jail and people don’t really know what jails do but ‘put bad guys in’ we have to take care of them, it’s our responsibility to the taxpayers and the state to take care these inmates so it’s very important to have well-qualified people,” Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said,

Each person was able to give a short speech to colleagues and community members. Sherriff Duke said it’s important for people to see the good deeds within the Sheriff’s Office.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds quarterly awards ceremony
