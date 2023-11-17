Alzheimer Awareness Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

Those suffering from the disease can forget where they placed their keys to where they live. People suffering from Alzheimer’s can ask the same question back to back. One official with Hospice of Wichita Falls said there are techniques to help their loved ones focus on other things.

“If they love music play their favorite music for them. If they loved to dance, dance with them. Simulate all the things that they loved to do and a lot of times that redirect them and it really just kinda flips a switch and they’re a little bit happier,” said Summer Evans, RN, Hospice of Wichita Falls.

She said families who are experiencing this are impacted deeply.

“It’s very traumatic on the families they have to learn how to navigate how to deal with these symptoms and also deal with the emotions that come with it. These patients when they forget their family members and they’re scared and they may not always know who’s around them,” said Evans.

She said if it becomes unsafe for your loved ones to stay home alone. It may be time to call your doctor. If you’re taking care of someone who has Alzheimer’s and needs help, contact the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

