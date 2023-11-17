Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Doggy Royalty’: Titus is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Titus.

Titus is a large mixed breed that is about 2 to 3 years old

Animal Services said he is a great cuddle bud and that he is very sweet.

Interested pet owners who are at least 18 and meet all the requirements on the Animal Services’ website can adopt Titus.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative. Titus is already fixed so there is no additional prepay necessary.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Animal Services presenting royalty: Titus is looking for his forever home
Animal Services presenting royalty: Titus is looking for his forever home
Spark a bond with Wyatt by meeting him at the MPEC tomorrow!
Burning bright: Emily’s Legacy presents Wyatt for POTW
.
‘Critically acclaimed pup’: Animal Services presents Rocky for POTW
Spark a bond with Wyatt by meeting him at the MPEC tomorrow!
Burning bright: Emily’s Legacy presents Wyatt for POTW