‘Doggy Royalty’: Titus is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Titus.

Titus is a large mixed breed that is about 2 to 3 years old

Animal Services said he is a great cuddle bud and that he is very sweet.

Interested pet owners who are at least 18 and meet all the requirements on the Animal Services’ website can adopt Titus.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative. Titus is already fixed so there is no additional prepay necessary.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.