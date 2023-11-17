Email City Guide
City of WF Thanksgiving week trash schedule

A Wichita Falls trash can sitting by the curb, waiting for pickup(Mekala Conway)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released information on how trash schedules will be impacted for the week of Thanksgiving.

With offices for the City of Wichita Falls will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, the trash pick-up schedule for the week will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, November 20, and Tuesday, November 21.
  • Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, November 22.
  • Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, November 25.
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, November 22.
  • The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. Both will return to normal hours on Saturday, November 25.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 761-7977.

For Waste Connections customers, trash service for Thursday & Friday will be delayed by one day.

