Cooler temperatures today as that cold front made its way through 11/17 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and will see cooler temperatures today as that cold front made its way through last night. We will see a high of 67 degrees. We will see winds out of the north blowing at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day and will see an overnight low of 40 degrees. Saturday, we will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a high of 68 degrees with an overnight low of 51 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 77 with winds blowing from the south west with an overnight low of 50 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south west at 15-25 mph. We will have a chance for an early morning shower.

Monday, we will see a warm high of 67 degrees as a warm front will make its way through Texoma. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the north at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 57 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see winds blowing out of the north east at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 37 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 15-25 mph.

Thursday, we will see a high of 63 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 35 degrees on this Thanksgiving.

Have a great Weekend! -Weatherman J

