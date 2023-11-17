Optimist Club Christmas tree lot opens Black Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeff Pendley joined us this morning to talk about the annual Optimist Club Christmas tree lot.

This is the 70th year for the fundraiser of selling real Christmas trees for the holidays. If you haven’t had a real tree, you need to experience one.

The lot opens up Black Friday, November 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. From that point on, the lot will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Money raised from the tree lot goes towards youth organizations and programs within Wichita Falls.

All trees start at $45. Types of trees that are available for purchase include standard Scotch Pine, Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, and Noble Fir.

Be sure to head on over to the Central Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street at the football field to purchase your tree. For more information on the Optimist Club, you can like their Facebook.

