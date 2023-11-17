Preparing your car for holiday travel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the holiday travel season right around the corner, it pays to have your vehicle checked out before hitting the road.

According to AAA, an estimated 55.4 million will be traveling this season, and roughly 50 million of those traveling by car.

That is a 1.7% increase compared to 2022. When it comes to us relying on our vehicles to get us from point A to the family gathering.

“Your oil, antifreeze, and all the other fluids. but certain things can be magnified in the cold weather, like problems with your battery or your tires and stuff like that. the cold weather is just hard on everything and the simplest little thing can leave you stranded out in the cold. so you definitely want to get stuff checked out before you take any trips,” Shawn Kyle, Owner of Kyle’s Quick Change, said.

Kyle adds that anything that goes unchecked during those long drives can lead to unexpected repair costs.

