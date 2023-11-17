Red River Valley Museum reveals Christmas exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Red River Valley Museum is getting into the holiday spirit as it prepares to present its annual ‘Happyville Christmas Doll House Village’.

This village was created by a Vernon resident from the 1970s to the 80s.

The museum is thrilled to share these creations with the community as well as spread some early Christmas cheer.

Well, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, inside the museum.

More than 30 years ago, the doll village was donated by a woman by the name of Marie Louise Gideon, who didn’t want her craft to go to waste.

Marketing and Programming Director Cooper Alexander with the museum shared that behind each doll house a story is told, and the intricate details change the stereotype of dolls.

“What some might consider as just play, but are really is an art form. There’s lots of craft that goes into creating detailed little furniture out of you know popsicle sticks and just toothpicks, to gluing fake moss around a mirror to make a pond. So there’s a lot of creativity.” Alexander shared.

Alexander also added that the exhibit will include an interactive scavenger hunt.

This will allow families can look for elements inside the village like a goose playing a clarinet or even a cat tangled in yarn.

Alexander said each year, families could spend anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour admiring the village.

For those interested in checking out the Christmas village can expect the exhibit to open on November 26 and run through mid January.

