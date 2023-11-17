Warmer Tomorrow, Rain Chances Hold Off Until Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been a bit of a dreary day across Texoma as thick cloud cover has blanketed the area and temperatures have struggled to hit 60 degrees in some locations. Luckily, cloud coverage will be breaking up tonight as temperatures drop down into the low-40s for our overnight low. Temperatures tomorrow pick up tomorrow and put us back into the upper-60s as cloud coverage breaks up. We will carry that trend of warming up as we head into Sunday and temperatures bounce up into the mid-70s. Along with warmer temperatures does come the chance for some showers and storms across Texoma. A warm front will be pulling moisture up into Texoma early Sunday and will give us some needed moisture for rain showers and storms to form. Rain chances on Sunday look best in the middle of the day. Sunday night into Monday, a cold front will sweep across Texoma and will bring the chance for another isolated shower or two, but we keep the best rain chances attached to Sunday. Once the cold front sweeps across, cool and blustery conditions will hang around for the rest of Monday. Thanksgiving looks to be about on par for this time of the year. Temperatures look to be in the low 60s and we look to stay dry.

