A Weak Cool Front with Small Impacts on Friday

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. North winds with highs in the 60s on Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be a small bit cooler on Friday thanks to a weak front arriving in the morning. Look for north winds blowing at 15 to 20mph throughout the day as highs get into the 60s. The weather will be a little cool for games on Friday night, so take along the jackets. Sunshine returns for Saturday before we see some rain and storm chances later at night and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s with 70s for Sunday. We’ll be cooler early next week with yet another front.

