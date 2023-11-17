Westlake Chemical Plant plans for $134 million expansion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls plant has a one hundred million dollar expansion in the works.

Westlake Chemical in Wichita Falls currently has 69 employees but if this new plan is approved, then 50 more jobs will be added to the community.

The plan still has to go through a final vote from the city council but if approved it could bring those jobs you mentioned that will start new workers at a salary of more than sixty thousand dollars and a hefty benefits package to go with it.

“They’ve been in the community a nice amount of time.” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President, Ron Kitchens said.

“They’ve got 69 employees out there now and what this new expansion allows them to do is add 50 more jobs that pay 28% more than the community average job,” Kitchens said.

Several important pieces went into the decision.

“So they really had to look at servicing a territory that goes east of us really over to the east side of Texas all the way to California. So, we competed against a facility in Arizona and as we politely say we were selected when we brag we say we won,” Kitchens said.

The large expansion is not for shock value, but it will be a long-term city investment.

“I think we will see tremendous support from both this new city council as well as the new mayor and I think we got an incredible future ahead of us,” Kitchens said.

Mayor Tim Short also gave a statement about the news.

“The Westlake Pipe and Fitting Plant expanding and investing $134,000,000 is wonderful for Wichita Falls. I look forward to this item being on the city council agenda hopefully in December.” Short said.

If this plan is passed, Chamber of Commerce President Ron Kitchens said construction for the new facility would start in the first quarter of 2024.

