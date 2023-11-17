Email City Guide
Wichita County recognizes Youth Runaway Prevention Month

By Brayel Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This month is Youth Runaway Prevention Month.

Law enforcement in Wichita Falls is taking the time to highlight the dangers of runaways.

It comes just after a scary incident in Wichita Falls which saw a runaway leave with an older man, they were eventually found near Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 1 out of 20 children in the state of Texas will run away at some point in their childhood.

Wichita County wants to urge parents to be aware of exactly why their child is talking with day to day.

“Finding out who are you talking to, and where and how long and how can we block that stuff and how can we monitor it.” Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sargent Charlie Eipper.

