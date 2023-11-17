Email City Guide
Worker rushed to hospital following oil field accident

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office have announced that an oilfield worker was rushed to the hospital, on Thursday after an accident near Electra.

Deputy Melvin Joyner said a piece of equipment came loose from about 30 feet up on the oil rig.

The equipment went into the worker’s left shoulder and came out above his hip.

That worker was rushed to United Regional Hospital Health Care System and was immediately taken into surgery.

According to a Facebook update from the worker’s wife, he has already begun the recovery process and was even able to take a few steps this morning.

