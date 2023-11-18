43rd Annual Woman’s Forum prepares for Christmas Tour of Homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is never too early to start decorating for Christmas, especially when it goes towards a good cause.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that is all thanks to the 43rd Annual Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes.

The Christmas Tour of Homes started back in 1979, more than 35 years later, in 2015 the senior-junior forum took up the mantle to keep the tradition going.

The tour is a joint effort between the senior-junior forum, the junior form, and the art council.

“We start back in the summer calling on people asking if they are willing to help us, and so many people are and their homes are beautiful when they get them ready in December,” Co-Chair for the Christmas Tour of Homes, Debi Farrell said.

The aim of the forum is to benefit the community and give back, some of them being Patsy’s house, the kitchen, and many other entities.

“I’m excited about being part of the organization because it is getting me out and meeting new people outside my neighborhood. I like volunteering and doing things so this is the perfect organization to do it because it is such a heartwarming group of ladies that are sincere about what they do. and they are very open and welcoming to new people. so I just think this is going to be a good fit for me,” Suzzane Weeks, a member of the senior-junio forum, said.

The Christmas tour of homes is on Thursday, December 7th

“We hope it feels them with the Christmas spirit. gets them ready for the Christmas season and all that Christmas means to them,” Farrell said.

The cost of tickets is $25. Tickets can be purchased at Harvest Drug and Gift, the Containery, the Forum, and the Kemp Center for the Arts. The list of homes that are part of the tour are listed below.

Lee & Bart Bybee - 2003 Avondale Street

Tammey & Jeff Haynes - 2113 Avondale Street

Ashley & Ford Swanson - 3104 Lombard Drive

Suzanne Weeks - 1801 Woodridge Drive

Lisa & Robert Woodruff - 2202 Ellingham Drive

