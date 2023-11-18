Crime of the Week: Kia Car Break-Ins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Crime of the Week, we are addressing an increase in car break-ins for Kia vehicles.

Car theft in the twenty-first century isn’t what it used to be. In today fast passed world technology is playing a role in the criminal act of stealing cars.

The most recent technique used by modern car thieves is to start your car without a key, and officers said it is actually the work of kids, in a recent TikTok challenge.

While the trend is specific to Kia cars the technique can easily be adapted to other cars that’s why it’s important to take steps to protect one’s property.

Most cars these days have built-in alarms, but you can take an extra step to protect yourself, such as the un-hackable steering wheel lock.

“Some of the things that help us is when we are able to get footage from cameras in a neighborhood where either the theft itself occurs or where the vehicle is being dropped off,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “Camera systems are much less expensive these days so we encourage folks to get those done.”

