Lawton Holiday in the Park officially kicks off

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - To kick off Holiday in the Park the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held a soft open at the Elmer Thomas Park.

Food trucks, coffee and ice skating we’re all a part of what made the night fun for the family.

“You know this is definitely an important test for us tonight, certainly we’re really excited for, you know, the season to kick off. You know we’ve been testing lights the past couple of nights, and cars are already getting really exciting about coming through and checking out and seeing what’s going on, so you know we’re just really excited about this year,” Lawton Fort SIll Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, John Michael Montgomery said.

“We have a group that’s coming out, they’ve rented out the skating rink, they’re going to test it out for us and make sure the skates are all sharpened and you’re able to slide, our lights are all functioning, and the coffee shop, Scooter’s, they’re ready to serve coffee,” Lawton Fort SIll Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer, Taron Epps said.

Getting the event ready is a month long project, with work getting started in early Oct. however setting up the lights started in the last two weeks.

“We’ve been working at it since the first part of October, as you get closer there’s more tempo and more days are actually spent out here working on it. You know, at first you kind of start off with some volunteer weekends and that sort of thing. Yeah, so it takes a tremendous amount of time and effort,” Montgomery said.

Saturday, Nov. 18 is the big day with a parade starting starting at 6:00 pm, Epps with the chamber says it’s a chance for the Lawton community to come out and have something exciting to do.

“People can come out, they can walk around and enjoy the displays, relax a little bit, they can get some food when the food trucks are out here, they can come out with their kids and skate as a family and I mean it’s just a phenomenal thing to be a part of,” Epps said.

