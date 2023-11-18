New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Preparing for the Thanksgiving dinner for New Jerusalem Baptist Church takes two days. Volunteers said the time they put into the dinner was worth it.

“We appreciate them and we love them and we want them to come out,” said Barbara Sapp, Food Distribution Coordinator, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

By coming out, Sapp also means hanging around until dinner is over.

“We’re concerned about their well-being and so we do this in order for them to have a Thanksgiving meal. So they may not have a Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving day,” said Sapp.

For over a decade the church dedicated years of service to those that need it. It’s another way they’re helping to make things better.

“People who don’t have anywhere to go, they come in out of the weather. The smile on their face knowing that somebody really cares about them. And that’s what we’re all about. That’s what every church should be about caring for others,” said Alonzo Nelson, Associate Minister, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Although this may seem like a lot to some people, they’re answering a calling.

“It’s all about doing God’s business and that’s what we’re about doing God’s business. We’re supposed to help one another love one another and that’s how you show it. Love is an action word. So we take it like it’s supposed to be, action,” said Nelson.

The congregation divides up the duties to make this all happen.

“Each man that wants to will take a turkey home and fix it. We have a lady that’s going to do the dressings and all of the rest of the sides for us and ladies have been asked to do the desserts,” said Sapp.

Both Nelson and Sapp said they looked forward to this day.

“When they say thank you so much and you see that smile on their face that’s what makes it all the difference right there,” said Nelson.

“It just makes me feel good and I’m thankful to God that I’m able to,” said Sapp.

