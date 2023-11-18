Email City Guide
Salvation Army holds Christmas Kickoff

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army is kicking off the Christmas season, and to celebrate they held an event at United Market Street in Wichita Falls.

The Salvation Army Band provided live Christmas music and their mascot, Shieldy, even made an appearance.

The Salvation Army of course runs the iconic Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program.

“It’s a great feeling just to know it’s going to help the community. That’s what it’s all about and sometimes we ourselves have to take ourselves out of it to enjoy seeing what’s going on around us or the community so it’s a good feeling just to watch people come together to meet the needs of the community,” Major Joe Burton with The Salvation Army, said.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle campaign support the year-round programs of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls, while the Angel Tree provides Christmas gifts to children who might otherwise go without one Christmas morning.

