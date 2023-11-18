Email City Guide
‘Smitten by kittens’ : Pet of the Week with Emily’s Legacy Rescue

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Pet of the Week, Emily’s Legacy Rescue visited us to introduce us to an adorable family of kittens.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday afternoon. Please come by and see all the other little kitty’s wanting their new, forever home.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue also has announced that they have new shirts, hoodies, and sweaters available.

The store closes Friday, November 24 at 11:59 p.m. Check out the options available here.

