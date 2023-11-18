WFFD respond to kitchen fire at Carl’s Jr.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire at the Carl’s Jr. near Loop 11.

According to WFFD, the fire started in the kitchen while cooking.

The building had smoke damage and the fire was contained to the vents. There were no injuries reported.

WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said the building will be closed but details on when they will be reopening were not available.

