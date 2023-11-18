Zavala International Dance hosts Baile Folklorico

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new opportunity to learn about culture and art is coming to The Forum in Wichita Falls on Saturday. It comes in the form of a dance showcase hosted by Zavala International Dance.

This event sets itself apart from others with its mission to fully let each dance group attending to immerse themselves in the art of dancing. Dance instructor Jessiena Pando explains their work has never been shown to the full extent of their abilities and that’s due to one main reason.

“So we have the three groups we have the oldest intermediate and the youngest. To be able to get all three of them to dance in that 45 minutes is extremely hard. It sucks at the end of the day to tell one of the girls you’re not going to be able to dance because we didn’t select your region,” Pando said.

Zavala will be one of six organizations participating. Baile Folklorico’s lineup includes Ballet Folklorico De Los Ninos, Paola Orozco, Folklore Latino, La Lobilla Flamenco, and Dance, Etc. Of Wichita Falls and of course Zavala International Dance.

What makes this event important to her is it gives them the opportunity to show what they’re all about: expanding their organization.

“It’s been going really well I feel like right now we have the biggest classes that we’ve ever had especially with the older girls,” Pando said.

Tickets are 12 dollars each, they can be bought at the door at The Forum. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. A meal will also be provided with each ticket purchase.

