Isolated Rain Chances Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the mid-60s all across Texoma. Temperatures are topping out right about average for this time of year. However, overnight lows will be mild as we only drop down into the low 50s which is about 10 degrees above our average low for this time of the year. Tomorrow we will be a few degrees warmer than today, but scattered showers and storms are expected in the first half of the day. The evening should be a mix of sun and clouds, but rain chances return again late overnight and into the first half of Monday. Temperatures drop a few degrees on Monday, but it will be windy. Temperatures begin to pull back on Tuesday. Early this week there is the chance for another light freeze across Texoma as temperatures look to drop to 30 degrees overnight. Good news is that Thanksgiving looks pleasant with dry conditions and temperatures in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.