Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Isolated Rain Chances Tomorrow

Some rumbles of thunder are also possible
Some rumbles of thunder are also possible
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the mid-60s all across Texoma. Temperatures are topping out right about average for this time of year. However, overnight lows will be mild as we only drop down into the low 50s which is about 10 degrees above our average low for this time of the year. Tomorrow we will be a few degrees warmer than today, but scattered showers and storms are expected in the first half of the day. The evening should be a mix of sun and clouds, but rain chances return again late overnight and into the first half of Monday. Temperatures drop a few degrees on Monday, but it will be windy. Temperatures begin to pull back on Tuesday. Early this week there is the chance for another light freeze across Texoma as temperatures look to drop to 30 degrees overnight. Good news is that Thanksgiving looks pleasant with dry conditions and temperatures in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Shower and Storm Chances on Sunday
Warmer Tomorrow, Rain Chances Hold Off Until Sunday
Shower and Storm Chances on Sunday
Warmer Tomorrow, Rain Chances Hold Off Until Sunday
weather
Cooler temperatures today as that cold front made its way through 11/17 AM
A Weak Cool Front with Small Impacts on Friday