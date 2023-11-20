Email City Guide
2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog from a stranded sailboat.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

