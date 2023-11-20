Email City Guide
Bethel Baptist Church to hold Thanksgiving lunch

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representatives from Bethel Baptist Church joined us in the studio to talk about their Thanksgiving meal.

The meal will be on Thanksgiving Day, November 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The church said that those who don’t have anywhere to go can come join them for lunch.

The lunch is free to attend, and Bethel Baptist Church said that they expect to serve over 600 people this Thanksgiving.

The church has held this event every year since 1988, only missing one year in 2020 due to the pandemic.

More information can be found by calling (940) 549-0619.

Bethel Baptist Church is located at 209 Tennessee in Graham.

