Children’s Aid Society of West Texas seeking toy donations for Christmas season

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas is seeking donations for the Christmas season.

They have released their wishlist and are accepting donations until December 20.

Donations can be dropped off at the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas Inc. building, located at 1101 30th St #1111 in Wichita Falls.

The wishlist includes toys, personal care items, and gift cards.

Items requested are for all age levels. Their full wishlist can be found here.

Help the Children’s Aid Society make Christmas better for those in need.

