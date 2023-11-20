Children’s Aid Society of West Texas seeking toy donations for Christmas season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas is seeking donations for the Christmas season.

They have released their wishlist and are accepting donations until December 20.

Donations can be dropped off at the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas Inc. building, located at 1101 30th St #1111 in Wichita Falls.

The wishlist includes toys, personal care items, and gift cards.

Items requested are for all age levels. Their full wishlist can be found here.

Help the Children’s Aid Society make Christmas better for those in need.

Tune in at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for more on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.