Hospice of Wichita Falls prepares for Tree of Lights campaign

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alisa Echols with Hospice of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about the Tree of Lights campaign.

The event will be on Tuesday, November 21 at 6:00 p.m.

This fundraiser helps the Hospice of Wichita Falls support those with life-threatening illnesses.

Their goal is $300,000 and each $10 donation lights a light on the tree.

Donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls can be made at howf.org.

News Channel 6 as we will be bringing you coverage of the 38th Annual Tree of Lights campaign on December 15.

Bethel Baptist Church to hold Thanksgiving lunch
Bethel Baptist Church to hold Thanksgiving lunch
