Isolated showers possible throughout the day 11/20 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day and will see seasonable temperatures today as we will see highs in the mid 60s. We will see a high of 65 degrees with an overnight low of 44 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the north at 15-25 mph. We will have a chance for a pop up shower later in the afternoon, but for the most part will remain dry throughout the day.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 59 with winds blowing from the north at 15-20 mph with an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies. Overall, Tuesday is looking to be a great day.

Wednesday, we will see a warm high of 59 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the north at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 32 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of a nice 63 degrees with partly cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving. We will see winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 35 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 33 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 15-25 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 50 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 31 degrees.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

