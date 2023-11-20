Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Isolated showers possible throughout the day 11/20 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day and will see seasonable temperatures today as we will see highs in the mid 60s. We will see a high of 65 degrees with an overnight low of 44 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the north at 15-25 mph. We will have a chance for a pop up shower later in the afternoon, but for the most part will remain dry throughout the day.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 59 with winds blowing from the north at 15-20 mph with an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies. Overall, Tuesday is looking to be a great day.

Wednesday, we will see a warm high of 59 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the north at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 32 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of a nice 63 degrees with partly cloudy skies for your Thanksgiving. We will see winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 35 degrees.

Friday, we will see a high of 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We will have a chilly overnight low of 33 degrees with gusty winds blowing from the north at 15-25 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 50 degrees. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 31 degrees.

Have a great Week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Hit-and-miss showers to start the work week
Rain Chances Carry into Monday
Some rumbles of thunder are also possible
Isolated Rain Chances Tomorrow
Shower and Storm Chances on Sunday
Warmer Tomorrow, Rain Chances Hold Off Until Sunday
Shower and Storm Chances on Sunday
Warmer Tomorrow, Rain Chances Hold Off Until Sunday