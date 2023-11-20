Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man in Clay County deputy’s shooting pleads guilty

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAUZ) - The man accused of shooting a Clay County sheriff’s deputy has pled guilty.

Joshua Lee Green was accused of shooting deputy Breanton Chitwood during a traffic stop in 2021.

According to information sent to News Channel 6, Green pled guilty to Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

Court Documents said Green was pulled over for a traffic violation near Jolly, and proceeded to fire at an officer as he approached the vehicle.

The bullet struck the officer’s vest, saving the officer.

Green pled guilty to 35 years of confinement. He is not eligible for parole until he serves half of his sentence.

In 2021, Green was found at a hotel in Arlington where he got into a short foot chase with authorities on I-20 and was then arrested.

This case has resulted in the 97th District Court in Clay County canceling jury selection.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Hospice of Wichita Falls prepares for Tree of Lights campaign
WF soldier remains identified, to be interred in San Antonio
In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl’s new doll shares name and hometown with real-life toddler
Bethel Baptist Church to hold Thanksgiving lunch
Bethel Baptist Church to hold Thanksgiving lunch